Kanyakumari: The rare sight of the moon rising at the same time as the sun sets on 'Chitra Pournami' takes place only in Kanyakumari in Asia region.

On Saturday, tourists from all over the country, flock to Kanyakumari to witness this rare and amazing celestial phenomenon at the southernmost tip of India. As the clock ticked 6, the sun disappeared into the ocean like a fireball throwing up a yellowish tinge on the western Arabian Sea. At the same time, the moon appears from the sea on the eastern side.

Thousand of tourists at the Triveni Sangamam, Chain Port Beach, and Kanyakumari Sunset Point Beach, witnessed the magical combination on full moon day. A special puja was held at the Kanyakumari Bhagwati Amman temple this morning on the occasion of Chitra Pournami

