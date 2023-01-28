Those who want to break India are now talking about uniting it: Manoj Tiwari on Mehbooba Mufti's participation in Bharat Jodo Yatra

New Delhi: Scoffing at PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti's participation in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Saturday that the party which tries to break India is now talking about uniting the country.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, the BJP MP said Mufti who opposed the abrogation of Article 370, is now speaking about uniting India. As for Rahul Gandhi, in a sarcastic jibe, Tiwari indicated that no matter what he does, his political fortunes will not improve.

" Mehbooba Mufti who was up in arms against the abrogation of Article 370 is now speaking about uniting the country. As for Rahul Gandhi, no matter what he does, nothing will change for him," said Tiwari.

Firing another salvo at Congress and other opposition parties over a section of them questioning the Indian Army's surgical strike, Tiwari said that such people are now talking about uniting India and BJP wants nothing to do with them.

Tiwari further alleged that while the BJP is concerned about the upliftment of the poor in the country and taking India forward, the Opposition is only concerned with how to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi. " If even five per cent of these people would worry about the country, it would be great," he added.

Taking a dig at Rahul, the BJP MP said that it is good that he paid homage to the martyrs of Pulwama, but no one should question the surgical strike. Claiming that most of the parties invited to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra did not turn up Tiwari said that even JDU chief Nitish Kumar skipped it which speaks volumes about Tahul Gandhi's influence.