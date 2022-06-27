Mumbai: A day after Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar pledged his allegiance to rebel party leader Eknath Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati, along with several other MLAs, Sena leader Raut took a jibe at Kesarkar. Raut shared a video of Sena leader Gulabrao Patil on Twitter wherein Patil says, "People eat, drink and enjoy with the party and then change their father.” Later, Raut tweeted, “See who is using the language of changing father."

Raut further stated, "Kesarkar, have a little patience. Don't lose sight of the nature of the mountain bush". Patil while speaking on party loyalty in the video said that senior Sena leaders from humble backgrounds went on to hold senior positions. In a separate statement, Raut while quoting Dr Ram Manohar Lohia said, "Those who stay in a party for 40 years and then run away, their souls are dead, they do not have anything left in them". “I didn't want to hurt anyone's sentiment, I just said the truth,” he added.

Pertinently, Kesarkar, who has also joined the rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde camp, said “due to the language he (Raut) uses, many people have left” while stating his allegiance to Eknath Shinde. The Shinde faction had approached the Supreme Court opposing the disqualification notices issued by Maharashtra Deputy Speaker Narhari Jirwal against the 16 dissident legislators. Rebel MLA Eknath Shinde's petition also challenges the appointment of Ajay Chaudhary as leader of Sena's Legislative Party. The rebel group has also sought protection from the apex court in Maharashtra. A bench of justices Suryakant and JB Pardiwala is scheduled to hear the case today.