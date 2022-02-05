Bhagpat: A day after the attack on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi at Ghaziabad’s Chijarsi village in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Lok Sabha MP said on Saturday that those who fired bullets on his vehicle were the ones who killed Mahatma Gandhi. He was campaigning for his party in UP's Baghpat district.

Addressing the crowd Owaisi said, "My car was attacked, four shots were fired. Those who fired bullets (on his vehicle) were the ones who killed Gandhi. If you have the guts, kill me. Ek Owaisi Marega Toh Lakhon Paida Honge (If one Owaisi gets killed, lakhs will be born). I talk about the rights of the people, hence the bullet was fired. I talk about the state of Muslims, so the shot was fired. When I talk within the ambit of the Constitution, the evil-doers cannot tolerate it. These idiots think that their bullets will silence my voice. "

Asaduddin Owaisi has also attacked UP CM Yogi Adityanath fiercely. He said that "Yogi Baba speaks a lot of lies like his Ustad Modi. There has been no development on the ground in UP. Not only this, BJP has not done any work on education and health, rather than making false promises. Owaisi further cornered Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party, and Rashtriya Lok Dal for keeping mum on Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, he said, "Akhilesh is showing lollipop of MLC and Rajya Sabha to the minority leaders who are not getting ticket anywhere. I am alerting those leaders that Akhilesh Yadav will betray."

Earlier, Owaisi refused to accept the 'Z' category security cover provided to him by the Centre saying that he does not fear death. "I don't fear death. I don't want Z category security, I reject it; make me an 'A' category citizen. I'll not remain silent. Please do justice and charge them (shooters) with UAPA...appeal government to end hate, radicalization," Owaisi said in the Lok Sabha.

Two men have been arrested allegedly for firing at the convoy of Asaduddin Owaisi when he was leaving Meerut's Kithoudh area for Delhi after poll campaigning on Thursday.

