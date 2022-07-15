New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test-UG aspirants who could not appear for the crucial exam on the first day due to a change in centres will get another chance in the second phase in August, according to National Testing Agency (NTA) officials. The exam at two centres in West Bengal's New Jalpaiguri and Punjab's Pathankot was cancelled due to technical issues.

"Over 190 candidates who were to appear at the two centres will not be allowed to appear in the second phase in August. At other centres, the candidates who could not appear due to changes in exam centres will also get another chance," a senior NTA official said. The debut edition of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG began on Friday in over 510 cities in India and abroad.

The exam is being conducted in two phases. Phase 1 is being held in July and Phase 2 will be in August. Candidates who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology have been assigned to Phase 2 of the CUET exam, given that NEET (UG) - 2022 will be held on July 17. The exam for the first slot began on Friday at 9 am.

With 14.9 lakh registrations, the CUET, the common gateway for undergraduate admissions in all central universities, is now the second biggest entrance exam in the country, surpassing JEE-Main's average registration of nine lakh. NEET-UG is the biggest entrance test in India with an average of 18 lakh registrations.

Before the exam, several aspirants have raised concerns over having to give too many exams in a short period, delay in admit cards and not being given the choice of centre. The University Grants Commission (UGC), however, has claimed that 98% of students have been allotted a centre of their preference.

As opposed to the percentage system, the CUET score will be released in percentile, that is, it will indicate the position of a candidate vis-a-vis other candidates. A total of 44 central universities, 12 state universities, 11 deemed universities, and 19 private universities have applied to participate in the first edition of CUET for UG admissions in the 2022-23 academic session. (PTI)