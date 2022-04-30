Patna: Murmuring among Bihar BJP leaders has begun about the removal of loudspeakers from a religious place, but the Alliance compulsion is forcing them not to come out openly on the issue. In the meantime, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has come up with a statement on the removal of loudspeakers from religious places.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Talking about the ban on loudspeakers is useless. We didn't agree on these issues. Whatever someone wants to say, let them say it. We are not unanimous on this issue." Previously, CM Nitish Kumar had said that those who generate controversy in the name of puja (worship) have nothing to do with religion. Those creating a row over religion could not be judged as the right person."

On the other hand, Janak Ram, Bihar BJP leader and Minister of Mines and Geology in the Nitish Kumar Cabinet, said, "The effect of Uttar Pradesh will be seen in Bihar also. The Constitution is supreme not any religion. Hence, for fair and impartial governance, we have to follow rule of law. Suppose any legal provision comes into effect then loudspeakers will be removed. Besides, loudspeaker causes sound pollution and the matter will be discussed in Parliament also. We will arrive at a consensus on the issue. Rules will be followed as per norms."

Read: Parties raking up Hanuman Chalisa recitation, Azaan to gain political mileage: Mathura mosque secretary

Darbhanga town BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi has demanded from the Bihar government to ensure the removal of loudspeakers from mosques and reduce sound decibels while saying Azaan. "The Supreme Court has imposed a ban on sound pollution in this regard. Besides, offering Namaz on the road creates inconvenience to commuters and road users. People face problems due to the high pitched sound emanating from loudspeakers during Azaan. Not only mosques but loudspeakers should be removed from other religious places also," said BJP MLA Sanjay Saraogi.