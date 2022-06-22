New Delhi: In a bid to attract Indian consumers, French consumer electronics brand Thomson on Wednesday launched a new 32-inch smart TV under its Alpha series. Priced at Rs 9,999, the newly launched smart TV will be available for sale from June 26 on Flipkart. "We are excited to launch the all-new Thomson Alpha 32 smart TV, we want consumers to be part of digital India."

"Therefore, we are offering a price of non-smart, this will be one of the most affordable official smart TVs," Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL, which is an exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India, said in a statement. "This is Thomson's third new product launch in 2022 and we are all geared up to offer many new products this entire year," he added.

Also read: Features and specifications of Sony BRAVIA XR A80J OLED launched in India

The company said that the TV comes with HD-ready, bezel-less, powerful surround sound. It also comes loaded with YouTube, Prime Video, Sony Liv, Zee5, Eros now, etc. Other specifications include 30W speakers, 512MB RAM, 4GB ROM, Miracast, WI-Fi, HDMI, USB connectivity, and much more. (IANS)