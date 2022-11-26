Patna: Mahi Gupta is the team leader of Pride Station at Noida Sector 50 Metro Station, which is a transgender workplace providing efficient service to train passengers. People boarding trains from the Metro Station are all praise for Mahi. Earlier, Mahi was the transman, who after sex reassignment surgery became a transwoman.

Hailing from the Katihar district in Bihar, Mahi was thrown out of her house for being transgender in 2007. Besides the villagers of Semapur under Karhagola block where Mahi was born and brought up asked her family members to get her out of the village. Evicted by the family members, she never lost hope and always made up her mind that by pursuing education, she will be able to achieve her goal.

Mahi Gupta manning the Noida metro station control room

While speaking to ETV Bharat, Mahi says those were the tough days for her. "I wanted to pursue my education. But the stereotypical society and family were coming in the way as a hurdle. I was the third among all four sisters. All the other sisters were born normal but God nurtured me in a different way. In 2007, I was evicted from my house. But in 2017, the family members embraced me after my achievements."

Speaking further Mahi said, "Now, the situation has changed for the better. Villagers talk about my achievements. Family members and villagers love to give me calls over the phone. They now want to talk with me. They want to meet me. My family members feel proud of my achievements." "So what I want to say is that anything in life good or bad is momentary. People usually get disturbed while undergoing bad phases in life. But what I suggest to them is this, too, will pass. Don't get disheartened after going through rough patches in life," Mahi added.

Talking about sticking to one's goal, Mahi said, "Always be firm in achieving a goal in your life despite hurdles and bad remarks coming from others. Firmness in achieving your goal will make you strong. People usually feel dejected and go off-track after verbal abuse by their family and society. Never lose hope. Always take bad comments in a positive way."