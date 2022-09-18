Chandigarh: Skating champion Pranab Chauhan will now participate in international competitions, having created many records in the country, his father took a loan of Rs 5 lakhs to train his son for international competitions. Pranav Chauhan has already set many records. He has skated 16 km blindfolded without stopping, apart from this, he has registered his name in the world record in back skating and now he is eyeing the Guinness Book of World Records

Actually, Pranab belongs to a middle-class family and he lives in a rented house in Ludhiana, his father works in the marketing of medicines and due to household expenses, Pranab had to stop his game for the last five to six months. After that, Pranav insisted on starting the game again, and now his father took a personal loan of Rs 5 lakh so that he can train his son for international-level competitions. Pranab is only eight years and has set two world records, but despite this, he was neglected by the government.

He was three years old when he started showing his skating skills. Sometimes he used to come out from under the vehicle and sometimes he used to skate blindfolded, but despite this, he did not get any help from the District Sports Authority. His father and some other people have certainly helped him, but no international-level coach could not be found till date, who could train him seeing his talent. But now he has started training privately with a coach, who will now train him for the international level contests for one year. Rs 5 lakhs will be spent for training, which includes branded skates, diet and coach fees.

Skating is a passion for Pranav from the beginning. He started skating at the age of three. At the age of four, he entered the India Book of Records, after which he won many titles. He said that he is now preparing to create a world record. He practices for four hours every day. He is a student of the third standard, but he has not been spotted by the administration or the government in any way.