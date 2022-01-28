Chamarajnagar (Karnataka): Mazhab nahi sikhaata aapas mein bair rakhna (Religion does not teach us to bear ill-will among ourselves): A group of friends in Karnataka are an embodiment of this line from Allama Iqbal's famous poem 'Sare Jahan se Acha'.

In Kulugana, an idyllic village far off in the Chamarajanagar district, the four friends belonging to Hindu, Muslim, and Christian faiths live and work together celebrating the true spirit of unity in diversity by setting aside the boundaries of caste, creed, and religion. Engaged in silk farming, the four live in a house next to their leased 16-acre farm in the village.

This Karnataka house embodies true meaning of religious tolerance

Jeejo, a Christian from Alleppey, Kerala, Abdul Karim, a Muslim from Melattur, Rajeev, a Hindu from Mallapuram, and Abuleesh also a Muslim, have been living and working together for the past three years. In their abode, religious tolerance shines like silk.

This Karnataka house embodies true meaning of religious tolerance

Before fate and their will to do something collectively brought them together, Jeejo worked as an engineer in England, while the other three worked in Saudi Arabia. The group then decided to invest Rs 20 lakh each and with the advice of the scientists of Krishi Vignana Kendra, they jumped into silk rearing. Three years later, their decision to quit their jobs and do something collectively has paid off. The group produces seven batches of around 1200-1500 silkworms per year fetching them good returns.

This Karnataka house embodies true meaning of religious tolerance

The friends respect each other's faiths and ensure they all observe and celebrate the special occasions. During Ramadan, four of them observe fasting, and on Easter, they give up their meals and hobbies. Onam too is celebrated in a grand manner.

One of the four friends is a supporter of the CPI political party, the other supports BJP, and two others are Congress members. However, their varying political beliefs never come in the way of the bonhomie. The friends have employed four workers from the Northeast, and four from Karnataka. The entire bunch celebrates by fishing and partying after a month's sale.

Read: Religious tolerance is the foundation of India's integrity