Hyderabad: AIMIM chief and MP Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned the Uttar Pradesh police's move to book people for offering namaz at home. "Supreme Court has said that 'namaz' can be offered anywhere. Why is there an objection to offering 'namaz' at home? This is injustice," said Owaisi on Monday.

The MP was reacting to the Moradabad incident where police booked two persons in whose houses some people had gathered to offer namaz. "On August 24, a huge number of people gathered to offer namaz under Chhajlet PS limits; there was no mosque there, only 2 houses. After receiving a complaint, a case has been registered against the owners of both houses; both absconding, probe on," Moradabad SP SK Meena said on August 27.