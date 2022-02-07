Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): You will get to see many types of candidates during the election. Some people attract voters by making tall promises, while some try to seek votes in the name of caste and religion. But, a candidate contesting from Sadar seat of Firozabad district is campaigning in a novel way.

This candidate wearing shackles, handcuffs and holding a bowl is appealing to people for votes and notes. The name of this candidate, who is contesting as an independent from the Sadar seat is Ramdas Manav. Ramdas, a labourer, is trying his luck in elections so that the workers can get their due.

Ramdas has been representing the bangle-making labourers union for a long time. From time to time, he has also been raising his voice for the interests of the workers. He has also reportedly taken part in movements. He also had to go to jail. Sadar MLA Manish Asija has been his target. This time he has started trying to garner the sympathy of the workers by entering the election fray as an independent.

