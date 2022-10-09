Jalandhar (Punjab): Young boys and girls of Punjab are going abroad to study and spend lakhs of rupees to settle there. But a girl from the Phagwara area of ​​Kapurthala district in Punjab set an example for the youth by setting up her own restaurant in the Chowpatty area of Phagwara instead of settling in Dubai where she received a degree in hotel management.

Ravleen's family came to Phagwara from Delhi due to unforeseen circumstances. Ravnleen's father was once well settled, but he lost everything while her mother is a housewife and she has two younger siblings. Today, all these are working together at Phagwara's Chowpatty in the evening. Ravleen says that she was married early by her family, but her married life did not last long and she got divorced. After the divorce, the taunts of the people started here which is out of tolerance. After this, the family decided to send Ravleen to Dubai for further studies. After which Ravleen moved to Dubai in 2019 where she studied to be a chef and also worked in an Arabic cafeteria.

According to Ravleen, today she can make at least 250 different dishes, out of which only Arabic makes about 200. According to her, after working there for some time, she came back to Phagwara due to Corona. After that also worked in a famous restaurant in Hyderabad for two years. According to Ravleen, after returning from Dubai, she worked in a restaurant in the Banjara Hills area of ​​Hyderabad for about two years but after she decided to do her own work.

After that, Ravleen came back to Phagwara and started her own burger restaurant at Chowpatty where she serves different types of fast food and Arabic dishes. Finally, she decided to stay and work with her family. According to Ravleen, although she still gets calls from Dubai for work, she no longer wants to go there.

She said, "I am happy to work with my family in Chowpatty as I set up my own burger restaurant. Today, my father, mother and younger brother work together in the restaurant. The whole family has divided their work. On the one hand, Ravleen cooks different types of fast food while her younger brother is now learning the work from her, her mother helps her in her work, while her father also helps her. They give full support to her in running the eatery."

Chowpatty of Phagwara where not only people from Phagwara, but others from nearby areas come to eat fast food, today this daughter of Punjab is treated well. They say that when youngsters are living in foreign countries, Ravleen is an inspiration to those who wanted to stand on their own feet and settle in their motherland. Ravleen could have gone back to Dubai if she wanted to, but her decision to stay with her family is a bold decision for others who are aspiring to go abroad and should rethink.