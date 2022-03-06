Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): An all women-operated railway station in Chandragiri of Andhra Pradesh is winning accolades. The South Central Railway transformed four railway stations into All Women Employee Stations in 2018 to empower women at work. Female employees handle all the duties in every sphere of work here. For the past four years, they have been diligently performing their duties without any room for complaints. Here is a story about Chandragiri station near Tirupati in the Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh.

In order to ensure equal chances for women at the workplace, the Indian Railways has introduced the concept of all Women Employee Stations. Railway officials took this to transform Chandragiri station in Chittoor district as the first-ever station in Andhra Pradesh to let women don all the roles. In addition to the crucial operations department, women have been handling commercial and signalling departments. Over the last four years, the staff have won accolades from higherups for their efficient work.

Chandragiri station located in the Guntakal Division of South Central Railway is being run by a superintendent, three assistant superintendents and support staff, all women. From maintaining the station’s hygiene to looking after passenger safety to donning to the role of the station master, all the 14 departments have women in charge of them. Due to the shortage of platforms in the Tirupati railway station, passenger trains are halted in Chandragiri. Despite complaints from passengers over long hauls, the station staff have been efficiently performing the most difficult of tasks like operating the control systems. The staff are happy to fulfil the assigned duties, which were long dominated by men.

Rail guards plying in the route have spoken high of the staff at Chandragiri station. The staff said that being in an all-women workplace has improved teamwork and efficiency when compared to their previous work setup. Besides outperforming to make the station a better place, the women have contributed their part in bridging the gender gap.