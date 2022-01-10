Thiruvananthapuram: A car with slogans written against Prime Minister Narendra Modi was found abandoned in Thiruvananthapuram city on Sunday afternoon.

The car was painted with objectionable quotes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while the owner of the car managed to flee from the spot. Slogans and critical remarks against Modi in connection with farmers' stir, Pulwama, and Godhra incidents were written on the body of the car. Even slogans against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the death of four people in Lakhimpur Kheri incident were written.

As per the information, the mysterious car was heading towards a hotel as the car stopped in front of the hotel gate a man stepped out, and his behavior was unusual so security personnel stopped and questioned him but he didn't answer properly. Then he rushed to the hotel's bar and demanded alcohol but the hotel staff refused to serve him alcohol over which he created a ruckus. After which hotel administration contacted police, but he fled the hotel in an auto before police arrived.

Soon, the car was towed to the Museum police station and things like old clothes, cables, and electronic items were found inside the car. The dog and forensic squads screened the vehicle before it was shifted to the Armed Reserve camp in Nandavanam.

