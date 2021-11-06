Patna: The cases of deaths due to drinking Poisonous Liquor in Bihar are refusing to subside. With four more deaths, 39 people have died due to drinking spurious liquor in Bihar in 72 hours. Many have been said to have lost their eyesight. At the same time, the district administration has conducted a post-mortem of the bodies of 11 dead. The State administration is engaged in strictly enforcing the liquor prohibition law.

Gopalganj's District Magistrate (DM) and SP Anand Kumar (SP Anand Kumar) held a meeting with the police officials, in which instructions were given to strictly follow the prohibition law. The facts revealed so far show that there was an attempt to make liquor from spirits. " We can only say for sure once the FSL report comes. According to the statements of the people the deaths have been due to the drinking of spurious liquor. This cannot be confirmed officially yet," said Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary, Gopalganj District Magistrate.

Several died due to the consumption of poisonous liquor in different police station areas including the Mahmadpur police station of the district. Many are being treated in the hospital. Police is conducting frequent raids to crack down on liquor traders. So far the district administration has confirmed 11 deaths due to spurious liquor. A meeting was held by District Magistrate Dr Naval Kishore Chaudhary and SP Anand Kumar to strictly implement the prohibition law.

According to Bettiah SP, 13 people have died due to drinking spurious liquor and 9 people are currently undergoing treatment. Nutan's SHO and the local Dafadar have been suspended. So far three people le have been arrested in the case and some are absconding. The police is conducting raids to apprehend them.

Meanwhile, there have been four suspected deaths due to the consumption of spurious liquor in Rupauli Chakseema village of Patori police station area of Samastipur. Among the dead, there is a BSF sub-inspector and an army soldier.