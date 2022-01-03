Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prof. Manindra Agarwal of IIT Kanpur has said that third wave of Covid-19 pandemic will last for four months (till April) and warned that election rallies can prove to be super spreader for Corona infection.

Prof Agarwal said that as a large number of people will reach the election rallies without following the guidelines, it would lead to increase in infections. "We need to be careful. If there are rallies, the transition can pick up ahead of time."

According to Prof Agarwal, who made the prediction on the basis of his mathematical model, the third wave will hit India in January and in March, 1.8 lakh cases will be reported everyday. "It will be a matter of relief that only 1 in 10 will need a hospital. Two lakh beds will be needed in the middle of March," he said.

READ: India sees 181% weekly surge in Covid cases; 33,750 infections in 24 hours

He further said that 80 per cent of the population in Africa and India is below 45 years of age. Natural immunity is up to 80 per cent in both countries. In both countries the delta variant has been due to mutants. Like South Africa, India too is less likely to have a major impact, he claimed.



(IANS)