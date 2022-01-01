Chhindwara(MP): Amidst the growing surge in Covid cases, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has accepted that the third wave of Corona has arrived in Madhya Pradesh, and has appealed to the people to fight it with public cooperation while remaining alert. With this statement, he has become the first Chief Minister who has admitted that the third wave of Corona has arrived in the country.

Addressing the people of MP on the first day of the year, the Chief Minister said that in the new year, a new crisis, a new challenge has to be faced. He said that people need to be alert and take preventive measures on priority. "Necessary arrangements have been made by the state to prevent the infection. But people have to abide by the stated provisions and take efforts on a personal level too," he said.

Omicron's entry in Chhindwara

Meanwhile, a 26-year-old woman from Chhindwara has also tested positive for Omicron. The victim woman had recently returned from the Netherlands, and is a resident of Parasia Road in Chhindwara.

SDM Atul Singh informed that the woman was tested in Delhi and immediately after being tested positive, the administration admitted the woman to the district hospital. Along with this, contact tracing of this woman is also being done. The woman had reportedly come to Chhindwara by Patalkot Express on December 27, while her report was received on December 30.

Madhya Pradesh continues to see a spike in cases

With the rest of the country, the Corona figures are increasing continuously in Madhya Pradesh as well. 77 new infected patients were reported on Saturday in MP. Of these, 43 cases are from Indore, while 16 cases have been reported from Bhopal and 11 from Jabalpur. At present, the number of active cases has gone up to 407. The positivity rate has increased to 0.12% in the state.Of the 72 positive cases that came in MP in the last days, there were 54 people who had taken both doses of the vaccine, raising concerns regarding the effectiveness of the vaccines.