New Delhi: While the COVID-19 health crisis looms on the nation's health system, India successfully vaccinated half of its teens with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. While states like Delhi and West Bengal reported a dip in new cases on Tuesday, COVID cases in Karnataka are still high. The national capital reported 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday; fresh cases in West Bengal stood at 10,430 yesterday.

The COVID tally in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 40,499 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The new cases reported in the state is 40,499 while the state capital Bengaluru reported 24,135 new cases. The positivity rate rests at 18.80 per cent.

The number of active cases in Karnataka is 2,67,650, as of Wednesday while in Bengaluru it is 1,84,000. Karnataka reported 21 COVID related deaths on Wednesday with 5 being reported from Bengaluru. The state undertook 2,15,312 COVID-tests as of Wednesday.