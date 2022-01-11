New Delhi: A day after India started administering precautionary dose of COVID vaccine, there was a slight dip in new COVID cases reported across India. However, active cases in the country rose to 821,446, the highest in 208 days, burdening the healthcare system even more.

Goa Dy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar joined the list of political leaders who have tested positive for the virus. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai was admitted to the hospital for a short while for treatment and he is now back to home isolation. PM Narendra Modi called and enquired about the CM's health. Bommai's son and daughter-in-law have also tested positive.

Deadline for filing Income Tax Returns have been further extended to March 15.

Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021, scheduled to be held between February 5 and 14, have been postponed due to the current COVID19 situation, said the Sports Authority of India.

Delhi:

Delhi reported a slight increase in new cases. 21,259 more cases and 23 deaths reported in the last 24 hours; Active cases in the national capital stands at 74,881 and the positivity rate has touched 25.65%.

Kerala:

Kerala saw a sharp rise in the fresh COVID-19 cases with the state reporting 9,066 new infections, raising the caseload to 52,91,280.

Tamil Nadu:

Tamil Nadu reported yet another hike with 15,379 new cases, 3,043 recoveries, and 20 deaths, in the last 24 hours. Active cases in the State is now at 75,083.

Tamil Nadu government announced that Alanganallur Jallikattu will be held on 17th January (Monday), instead of 16th January as full lockdown will be in effect in the State on Sunday. The state also issued SOPs for Jallikattu events and said only 150 spectators or 50% of seating capacity (whichever is less) will be allowed.

Karnataka:

Reporting another spike, Karnataka on Tuesday registered over 14,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 and five fatalities, taking the tally to 30,78,129 and the death toll to 38,379. The state that has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, today reported 14,473 daily cases, compared to 11,698 on Monday.

In light of this, Karnataka govt has extended weekend curfew & night curfew till the end of the month. Additional containment measures "All rallies, dharnas, protests prohibited. Marriage functions are permitted with not more than 200 people in open spaces&100 people in closed places. Intensive surveillance to be conducted at border of Maharashtra, Kerala &Goa," were also announced.

Odisha

Odisha reported 7,071 fresh COVID-19 cases, in a biggest single-day spike in over seven months. The State's tally hence jumped to 10.83 lakh.

As total Omicron cases in the State crossed 100, Odisha became the first state to order TATA Omisure kits. These kits will help detect Omicron cases in a short time without genome sequencing.

Keeping in view the spiraling COVID-19 cases across Odisha, the state government has banned any religious gathering on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14.

Maharashtra:

After reporting a slight dip for few days, 34,424 new cases & 22 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, taking active cases to 2,21,477. The number of Omicron cases in the state is 1,281 including 499 discharges.

Assam

Fresh COVID-19 cases in Assam soared by over 29 per cent in a single day to 2,837, the highest since June 22 last year, with a positivity rate of 5.69 per cent. The state had reported 2,198 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent on Monday against testing of 48,964 samples.

Telangana

Active cases surged to 16,496 in Telangana on Tuesday as the State logged 1,920 new COVID-19 cases. With this, the tally went up to 6, 97,775, while the death toll rose to 4,045 with two more fatalities. GHMC accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,015.

Gujarat

As Gujarat reported 7,476 fresh COVID cases, 2,704 recoveries and three deaths in the last 24 hours, State government capped the limit for public functions & gatherings like political, social, educational, cultural, religious programs in the state with up to 50% venue capacity or a max of 150 persons.

Lakshadweep has vaccinated all eligible children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. With this, it has become the first among UTs and States to have achieved this feat.

Meanwhile, India’s Covid vaccination coverage has crossed 153.70 crore with over 76 lakh doses administered till 7 pm on Tuesday. More than 18 lakh 'Precaution Doses' have been administered so far, said the Centre.