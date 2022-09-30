Chandigarh: The third day of the special session of Punjab Assemb will be held on Friday, following commotion on the first and second day. On the second day of the session that took place on September 29 and three resolutions were introduced in the House.

During the former proceedings, Congress MLAs raised the issue of the alleged audio of Minister Fauja Singh Sarari and demanded his dismissal. Leader of the Opposition Pratap Singh Bajwa, said that a complete impartial investigation should be conducted and the minister should be arrested. The Congress MLAs then went to the floor of the House and raised slogans demanding the arrest of Sarari.

They demanded action against him on the lines of sacked health minister Vijay Singla. The House also discussed in detail the need to take necessary steps regarding the scholarships and certificates of SC students, which are not given on time by the educational institutions.