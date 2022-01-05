New Delhi: Delhi is witnessing the third wave of Covid-19 at an increasing rate of 10 percent every day, health minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday, adding that at least 10,000 cases are expected to be reported during the day.

Delhi reported 5,481 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. The infection rate has risen up to 8.37 percent. As per official data, there are 14,889 active patients in Delhi.

Third Covid wave has hit Delhi, 10,000 cases expected today, says health minister

Jain advised people not to panic but ensure following Covid-19 protocols specified by the government.

He also stated that they have ordered private hospitals to increase the bed capacity to 40 percent.

The Delhi government on Tuesday had announced a weekend curfew and work from home for its offices.

Reportedly, only 2-5 percent of beds are reserved for corona patients in government hospitals.

