Srinagar: Police on Saturday said a third man has been arrested in a sextortion case in Jammu and Kashmir -- days after two journalists were taken into custody in the matter. Nadeem Ahmed Ganie alias Nadeem Nadu, who claimed to be journalist, was arrested from Anantnag district in south Kashmir on October 1 after a woman accused him of rape and extortion.

Another journalist', Salman Shah, a close friend of Ganie, was arrested on October 3. Police in a tweet on Saturday identified the third arrested man as Showkat Ahmad Ragoo from Anantnag. They said Ragoo is an associate of Nadeem Nadu and working in PHE department. According to the woman's complaint, the accused had lured her through a WhatsApp group made for people seeking help and had sex with her sedating her with some intoxicant on the sly.

Srinagar police arrested a self-proclaimed journalist Nadeem Ahmed Ganie @ Nadeem Nadu, a resident of Qazibagh, Anantnag, in a rape case on a complaint received from a girl, a police spokesman had said on October 1. The victim has also alleged that the accused took her pictures too when she unconscious and used these to have sex with her many times, said a police spokesperson.

The accused also took her gold ornaments in the course of blackmailing her. Pertinent to mention, the lady was a student in an institution in central Kashmir at the time of the occurrence of this crime, the spokesperson added. Police have booked the accused under various sections including 376 IPC (rape) at Women Police Station, Srinagar and have constituted a Special Investigation Team to investigate the matter.