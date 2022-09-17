Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Thieves took away red sanders tree from the campus of Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun recently. But the officials of the FRI have been feigning ignorance. However, when the incident came to light, FRI officials lodged a complaint with the Cantonment Police Station. It was impossible to sneak into the campus of Forest Research Institute under the watchful eyes of security guards as CCTV cameras have been installed at several vantage points. But it was quite puzzling that the incident was not captured on CCTV cameras, said police sources.

Read: Telangana: CM KCR inaugurated Forest College and Research Institute at Mulugu

After the registration of an FIR, the Dehradun Cantonment police have begun probing the theft incident. Prime facie it appears that it was not possible to take away the tree after cutting it without the tacit support of the insiders. Officials or employees of the Forest Research Institute might be hand in glove with the smugglers in stealing the tree.

Dehradun SSP Dalip Singh Kunwar said, "Police's insiders' theory cannot be ruled out. CCTV cameras are installed at entry and exit points of the FIR campus. Besides, private security guards keep a watchful eye on any suspicious activities on the campus. So, it was not possible to steal trees without insiders' support."