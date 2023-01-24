Mumbai: Four unidentified persons impersonated as officials from the Enforcement Directorate raided a businessman's office in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazaar area and took Rs 25 lakhs cash and 3 kg gold worth Rs 1.70 crores from the office. Two people have been detained by Mumbai's LT Marg police in the case.

A case has been registered against all four, while the two detained are under interrogation. The police are also trying to identify the remaining two accused from CCTV footage in the house.