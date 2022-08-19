Panta: A team of Government Railway Police (GRP) of Kanpur Central, who went to Bihar's Patna in order to nab a robber who stole jewelry worth Rs 12 lakh from Magadh Express, was attacked. The robber, along with his wife and family members attacked the police team and set their German Shepherd dog at Inspector, and later thrashed him after locking him in a room.

The incident happened on Wednesday night under Phulwari Sharif police station of Patna. Later, the three attackers were arrested, including the accused robber Sanjay Agarwal alias Sanjay Gupta after registering an FIR under relevant sections for robbery and also for attacking the police team.

Inspector Abbas Haider suffered injuries and was taken for treatment by the local police. In the hospital, Abbas Haider said, "We went to raid Sanjay Agarwal's house in Gopalpur along with the local police. As we arrested Sanjay, his wife started pelting stones at us and I suffered head injuries. Meanwhile, Sanjay's son set off his dog on me which bit several parts of my body."

Elaborating further, GRP Inspector RK Dwivedi said, "About two months ago, Mukesh Kumar Pandey, a resident of Bhojpur in Bihar working with a multinational in Delhi, had gone to his in-laws' house in Ara along with his wife and children to attend a wedding ceremony. On his way back to Delhi by Magadh Express, his suitcase, having jewelry worth around Rs 12 lakh, went missing."

"After which he had lodged an FIR at GRP police station in Kanpur, during the investigation with the help of CCTV footage it came to light that, a member of the Srivastava gang, had carried out the incident. Over which, a team of Kanpur GRP police station, led by Inspector Abbas Haider, went to nab the robber living in Gopalnagar of Phulwari Sharif on Wednesday night when the police team came under attack", Dwivedi added further.