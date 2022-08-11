Wayanad: In a weird turn of events, a thief from Pulpally, sent an apology letter along with Rs 2000 years after stealing material worth Rs 700. The letter has no name and was sent to the victim's wife on Wednesday. The thief had requested in the letter to accept the money and forgive him for his deed.

The letter reads, "Dear Mary Chettathi (Mary's sister), several years ago, I had stolen a material worth Rs. 700 from 'Joseph Chettan' (Elder brother Joseph). Now that material cost would be around Rs. 2,000. I am sending that amount along with this letter. Please receive this money and pardon me."

Mary, who lives in Pattanikoop, Perikkallur near Pulpally, was stunned on receiving this letter as she only gets Christmas cards from her children through the post. She opened the letter in suspicion as it did not contain the sender's details. She was utterly shocked to find Rs 2000 in cash in that letter.

The thief's transformation has moved her. Although unaware of the sender, she has forgiven him for his kind gesture. There is no way Mary can identify who the thief is as it has been 10 years since Mary's husband died. She just hopes more people follow the thief's footsteps.