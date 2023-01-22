Hyderabad: A thief fell into a well after stealing mobile phones and laptops from a girls' hostel of SR Engineering College in Telangana's Hanamkonda district. The incident occurred on Saturday night in Ananthasagar in Hasanparthy Mandal of the district. The thief spend the night in the well and was rescued by the police the next day after being alerted by local residents.

The burglar accidentally fell into the well after committing theft at the girls' hostel of the college. Next morning hearing his cries for help local people alerted the police. He was pulled out with the help of a rope, police sources said.

The man admitted that he fell into the well while escaping after stealing four cell phones and laptops from the hostel. Further inquiries by the police revealed that he stole 14 cell phones and six laptops in three days. Students staged a protest and alleged that despite thefts the management failed to take necessary action and provided them with proper security.

Also read: Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed in Punjab's Ludhiana

Earlier, the police arrested two notorious offenders belonging to the ‘Alam gang’, who stole 432 mobiles worth Rs 70 lakhs from Bajaj Electronics store at ECIL X roads on the intervening night of September, 20-21, disclosed Hyderabad Rachakonda police. The police identified the two accused as Sattar Shaik (40) and Asidul Sheikh (20), residents of Jharkhand's Sahebgunj district.

The Kushaiguda police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by Mohd Habeeb, general manager of Bajaj Electronics, Hyderabad, on September 21, regarding the theft of mobiles of various brands worth Rs 70 lakhs from Bajaj Electronics, ECIL Branch, Hyderabad. On September 21, Kushaiguda Division Police rushed to Bajaj Electronics and examined the CCTV footage, which revealed that three masked robbers entered the store on September 20 at about 11 pm by breaking the false ceiling on the first floor of the store. The robbers fled with mobiles of various brands at around 1 am on September 21.