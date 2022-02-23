New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday warned that there will be zero tolerance to the poor standard of work at all levels of hospitals and medical staff. Mandaviya gave this statement while visiting Delhi's Safdarjang hospital.

"No one should feel that absenteeism and poor performance shall go unnoticed," said Mandaviya.

The Health Minister asked all HoDs of Safdarjang hospital to evaluate the performance and attendance of all employees at all levels including the security and contractual staff to ensure that absenteeism and poor quality work are effectively addressed.

Mandaviya emphasized the best output and performance-oriented work culture through efficient coordination, with the goal of providing the highest quality healthcare to the patients. He urged everyone to have a mentality of accepting criticism and work towards institutional building through shared goals, aims and work culture.

"Our goal should be to provide the best healthcare to every patient who walks in. When we have clarity on this goal and our resultant role, all our actions will also become clear and action-oriented," Mandaviya said.

During his 2.5 hours-long visit to the Safdarjang hospital, Mandaviya interacted with the heads of various departments, nurses, heads of security, and sanitization services.

"It's now time to develop India's healthcare model and show to the world our strength in various aspects of healthcare, pharma, and R&D," said Mandaviya while lauding India's efficient handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.