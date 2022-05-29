Kurukshetra: Aam Aadmi Party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal kickstarted the party's campaign in Haryana by holding the maiden rally in Kurukshetra. Kejriwal sought to corner the incumbent Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government over the state of affairs at the schools, unemployment, and the recent examination paper leak.

In what seemed to have played a spoilsport in the AAP rally, the tent at the rally site was uprooted on Saturday due to a windstorm forcing the party workers to hold the rally under the open sky amid scorching temperatures. However, Kejriwal used the situation to his advantage. “If there was a storm yesterday, it is an auspicious sign. The storm has come from Punjab, it has come from Delhi and now there will be a big storm in Haryana.

I would like to thank all of you for coming here and you have been sitting here for many hours in such heat,” the AAP chief said. Kejriwal in his address slammed the BJP government and raised questions over the education system even as he also hit out at the government on the school paper leak case in which over 35 accused have been arrested so far.

“Khattar Sahib, if you do not get the papers fixed, then how will you run the government? When I went to Gujarat, I found out that all the papers were leaked. There is a BJP government there too. The Guinness Book of World Records states that the party that leaked the most papers is the Bharatiya Janata Party,” Kejriwal said sarcastically.

Attacking the Khattar government over the condition of schools in Haryana, Kejriwal said, “I don't know politics, I just know how to work. We fixed the government schools in Delhi, which were in a bad condition. In seven years government schools have been beautified there. Government schools in Haryana are also in bad condition. They will be spruced up”.

Kejriwal said the “President of the United States, who came here 2 years ago with his wife, told (PM) Modi, I Have heard a lot about Kejriwal's school, I have to go there”. “Modi refused but still he came to see our school. We must have done something that he came here from America to see the schools. Who comes to see Khattar Sahib's school.

No one comes, even the people of the country do not come to see his school. The future of millions of children in Haryana is in the dark. There is no school system here. Give me a chance here and I will fix the situation here too,” Kejriwal said. The AAP chief also hit out at the Khattar government over the “arbitrariness” of the private schools. “The private school arbitrariness is going on but for the last 7 years in Delhi, the fees of private schools have not been allowed to increase,” he said.

“Those who want to make their children goons, scoundrels, and rapists should go to his (Khattar) party. If you need action, come to our party. His party is full of hooligans and rapists. What do you hear about them? That they caused riots here. Hooligans are killing people. But our party gets work done. If anyone commits rape in Europe, he goes to jail. On the other hand, if someone rapes in India, then he goes to their party”.

Over the unemployment issue, Kejriwal said, “I have given jobs to 12 lakh youth in Delhi in last 7 years. In the next 5 years, we have planned to give jobs to 20 lakh youth of Delhi. But, there will be no jobs for your children because they involve your people in their party and send their children to study abroad,” he said. “I appeal to Narendra Modi that there are more than one lakh vacancies in the Army.

One lakh jobs should be opened as recruitments in the Army have not been taking place for a long time, which has made the youth very worried. Tomorrow I will also write a letter to the Prime Minister on this issue and request him to recruit youth in the Army as soon as possible,” Kejriwal added. The AAP chief also hit out at the Haryana government over the free power issue. “Khattar sahib can't give free electricity in Haryana whether you people need it or not.

We made electricity free in Delhi. If you need electricity here for free round the clock, support us”. Kejriwal also sought to project the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi as corruption free saying the Chief Minister of Punjab had arrested a minister of “our own party in a bribery case due to which he was suspended and sent to jail”.

“In Delhi also a case of bribery by our leader came to light on which I immediately took action. But he (Khattar) has not expelled anyone from his party to date. We ended bribery first from Delhi, then from Punjab and now it is Haryana's turn. Don't you people want bribery to end in Haryana too?” Kejriwal said while appealing the people while asking them to support the party in the state.

“I want to thank all the farmers of Haryana who joined hands for one year and defeated the arrogant government. They sat on the border and after a year the government gave up,” Kejriwal said while referring to the farmer's protest against the controversial farm laws which forced the BJP government at the center to withdraw the laws.

