Jaipur (Rajasthan): Taking potshots at the Congress government in Rajasthan over recent clashes between two communities in Jodhpur, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut said that change should be ushered in the State so that there can be a government that can control such riots.

Speaking to media at an event in Jaipur, Ranaut even quipped that if required she can send bulldozers from Uttar Pradesh to Rajasthan. "Change should be ushered in here (Rajasthan) so that a government can be brought in which can control such riots. If required I can send you bulldozers from UP," she said.

Asked whether she will join politics, Ranaut said that she has no such plans. She also said that she has gone through a lot of struggles to reach this point in her career and entering politics will be another struggle. " I have no plans to enter politics. I have gone through a lot of struggles to reach this point in my career. Now, learning the ways of politics will be another struggle. I am not ready for it," she said.

