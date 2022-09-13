Srinagar: Reiterating what he said last week, former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that there are only two ways to restore Article 370 law, one is the Parliament and the other is the Supreme Court. He said that the opposition does not have enough seats in the parliament to bring back the scrapped law and there has been no hearing on this issue in the Supreme Court during the last three years.

According to him, BJP alone did not revoke Article 370 but eight political parties used their votes in favour of the BJP. He said these things while talking to the media in Srinagar. He said that he was not against any party or leader. "I respect everyone but if someone feels bad for speaking the truth, then I cannot do anything about it," he said.

Azad said his party, the name of which he is going to announce in the coming days, will fight on all fronts for the restoration of the statehood of J&K, and the protection of land and jobs.