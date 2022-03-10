New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday marked victory in four State Assembly elections, party leader and Union Minister for Waterways and Shipping, Sarbananda Sonowal, has expressed hope that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party will defeat all the opposition parties in the 2024 general election.

"Today's Assembly election results have shown that people have full faith and confidence in the leadership of Narendra Modi. His (Modi's) able leadership has strengthened the country," said Sonowal in New Delhi.

The BJP registered a victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur assembly elections today. Referring to the opposition parties, Sonowal said, "People have understood that all the opposition parties are only trying to criticize the government."

"Whether there is any pro-people policy of the government or government's initiatives to rescue and bring back stranded Indians, the opposition always tries to find loopholes and create division in the country," said Sonowal.

The verdict of Uttar Pradesh has once again shown that the opposition can't influence the common citizen, said Sonowal. In fact, the huge victory for the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh election has given a boost to the party workers, he said.

Referring to Congress, Sonowal said that the party has come down to a single-digit figure "which only indicates the exit of the party."

When asked whether Aam Admi Party (AAP) can be a strong opponent for the BJP, Sonowal ruled out such a possibility.

"I don't think that the Punjab election results will make any big impact for the BJP as far as AAP is concerned. People have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his strong leadership," added Sonowal.