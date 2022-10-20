Raipur: Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo claimed that Chhattisgarh can never be a complete 'Dry' state. "There cannot be complete prohibition on liquor in Chhattisgarh through liquor will be banned in 61 development blocks of the state but the imposition of liquor probation in the tribal areas of the state will be next to impossible," Deo said.

Deo further held BJP the reason for the same and alleged that "BJP is trying to impose a ban on liquor in the state while they made policies to multiply liquor sales in the first place. BJP passed tenders for various beer bars. The government has imposed a ban on liquor in Gujarat and Bihar but people are killed by poisonous liquor frequently," he added.

Subsequently, BJP media in-charge Amit Chimnani said, "The Congress government should apologize to the public for the false promises in its manifesto to win the elections. The liquor ban was promised by Congress, not BJP. BJP never promised complete prohibition. Congress had promised to fulfill every promise and impose a ban on liquor but now liquor is a business for the Congress government."