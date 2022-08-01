Bengaluru: A case of theft has been reported at Congress leader and former Karnataka home minister M.B. Patil's residence in Karnataka's Sadashivnagar. According to police, an Odisha-based worker stole foreign currency worth lakhs of rupees and branded watches from Patil's house.

The theft happened in MB Patil's house in Sadashivnagar a few months ago. In this connection, the police have arrested a worker who was doing laundry at Patil's home. The accused has been identified as Jayant Das who was working at MB Patil's house for the last five years.

After the incident, worker Jayant Das fled to Odisha. According to sources, the former Home Minister filed a complaint at the Sadashivnagar police station. The Sadashivnagar police arrested Jayant and brought him to Bengaluru.

Police said on Monday that "An Odisha-based worker, Jayant Das, who stole foreign currency worth Rs 85 lakhs and six branded watches from Patil's house has been taken into custody for five days and is currently being interrogated".