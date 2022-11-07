Bengaluru: Senior Karnataka Congress leader and KPCC Working President Satish Jarakiholi courted controversy saying that the word "Hindu" has a very vulgar meaning and did not originate in India but is from the Persian language. He made the remark at a program in the Belgavi district on Sunday.

" Where did the word Hindu originate from? Is it from India? It's from the Persian language and from countries such as Iraq, Kazakhstan, Iran, and Uzbekistan. What connection does the word Hindu has with India? How can you accept it? The subject should be debated," said Jarkiholi.

The Congress leader also said that "you will be ashamed to know the real meaning of the word Hindu. It is very vulgar" adding that people search Wikipedia to look for the meaning of the word Hindu. "A temple is built with donations from everyone. But after the temple is ready, Dalits are not allowed there. Everyone should get equal opportunity in entering the temple," he said.

He also said that it is important to treat human beings as humans but some are discriminated on the lines of caste. " Such evil practices must be eradicated. That is why we are fighting against this system," added Jarakiholi.