Junagadh(Gujarat): The 11-member parliamentary standing committee on science, technology and climate change is on a four-day visit to Gujarat's Gir. Led by MP and former Forest and Environment Minister Dr Jairam Ramesh, the committee would inform the Central and state government of the suggestion of amenities required for the protection of endangered Asiatic lions.

Gujarat is the only abode of Asiatic lions. As many as 283 of them have died of natural and unnatural causes in the last two years. Jairam Ramesh, the chairman of the committee said that the biggest challenge for Gujarat is to avert man-animal conflict which is bound to increase as 50 per cent of the lion population "lives outside the protected area."

"Lions have limited habitat in Gir forests and sanctuaries as well as Sasan, Devlia, and Ambardi safari parks. As a result, Gir lions have been found in the revenue region beyond the Gir sanctuary which is an alarming development," he said. The committee has proposed that a new sanctuary be set up in Porbandar to safeguard Gir lions. The Barda Jin bridge, located near Porbandar, is presently open. Because the area's geographical situation is comparable to Gir's, the committee suggested building a sanctuary there.

