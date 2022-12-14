Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police have arrested two people for setting fire to the hotel room, where the boys were staying, because they did not give them chicken rolls in Hanumanta Nagar police station.

According to the Police, Devaraj and his friends came to Kumar Hotel in Hanumantanagar police station area late night for chicken roll. The the hotel staff refused to oblige as it was closing time. It was already late. Getting angry over this reply, Devaraj and his friends started arguing with the hotel staff. When they crossed their limit then the hotel staff had beaten the three people who were in an inebriated state.

After being beaten up by them, Devaraj and his friends went to a nearby fuel pump and bought two liters of petrol from there. They returned to the hotel with the petrol bottle. They enquired about the hotel staff room and they went there. They lit the hotel staff room by pouring petrol on the door and window of the house.

Later, the accused escaped from the scene. Somehow, the hotel staff, who were inside the house, managed to save themselves. The Hanumantanagar police station officials said that they have registered a case and arrested Devaraj and Ganesh. They are also searching for other persons whosoever were involved the act.