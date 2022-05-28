Chandigarh: Veteran politician Om Prakash Chautala, who was the Chief Minister of Haryana five times, has once again been sent to Tihar Central Prisons where he had already completed his 10 years imprisonment in connection with the junior basic trained teachers (JBT) recruitment scam case. Now, the special CBI court in New Delhi on Friday found former Haryana Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala guilty in the disproportionate assets (DA) case.

Chautala was sentenced to four years jail term, along with a fine of Rs 50 lakhs in disproportionate assets (DA) case, filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court also passed the confiscation order of his four properties. He was sent to the Tihar Central Jail once again. Earlier, Chautala had completed 10 years imprisonment in the same jail in another JBT recruitment scam case and was out of prison recently. But, his past 'omissions and commissions' were still haunting him. Om Prakash Chautala, whose third name denotes the village where he was born. He was born on January 1, 1935, in the Sirsa district of Haryana. Once caught at Delhi airport for smuggling watches, his father Choudhary Devi Lal sent his son Om Prakash Chautala from home. But, filial love never dies. When Chaudhary Devi Lal became the Deputy Prime Minister, he had made his son Om Prakash Chautala the Chief Minister of Haryana.

Chautala left his studies midway to follow in the footsteps of his father Chaudhary Devi Lal. He joined active politics. Om Prakash Chautala was one of the bigshots in Haryana politics and was the Chief Minister of the state five times. Although, he completed the full tenure as Chief Minister only once. He was elected as an MLA seven times. At present, Chautala is the president of the Indian National Lok Dal, a regional party. Between 1989 and 1991, when he became the Chief Minister of Haryana for less than one-and-a-half years and that was on three occasions. In December 1989, when Choudhary Devi Lal was the Deputy Prime Minister of the country, he made his son Om Prakash Chautala as the Haryana Chief Minister without contesting the assembly elections. He was the Chief Minister of the state for 172 days without being a legislator.