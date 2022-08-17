Aurangabad (Maharashtra): Dry dates, known for their nutritious value during the Aurangabad winter days, are now going out of reach for all commoners. Shivnarayan Totla, a trader in dry dates, says a major quantity of dry dates in the state come from Pakistan. But due to the ongoing heavy rains there, 50 percent of the crop has been damaged, so the price has increased.

Dry dates are a major import in India. Pakistan has a big share in it, as the environment there is good for the production of Dry Dates. A large number of Dry Dates are imported into India. One lakh 75 thousand tons i.e. 17 thousand trucks of Dry Dates are imported into India. Out of which, about twenty to twenty-five thousand tons are sold in Maharashtra.

Almost 80 to 90% of goods come for sale in the state from Pakistan. The rest is imported from Muscat and Oman. But trader Shivnarayan Totla informed that the income has decreased by 80 % this year due to the damage caused due to heavy rains. It was seen that heavy rainfall has occurred in Pakistan. This has greatly affected the production there. As 30% of the product is of poor quality, it is not getting demand in the international market. The remaining 20% ​​of good quality Dry Dates are sent to India.

The demand for Dry Dates is increased during the monsoon and winter seasons as it is nutritious. But this year, its rates have increased by almost 70% percent. Khareek, which was available at Rs 150 to Rs 200 per kg last year, is available at Rs 250 to Rs 300 per kg this year. The businessmen have expressed the possibility that there will be a big impact on the sale of Dry Dates this year.