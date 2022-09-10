Srinagar: The reentry of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir and announcing the formation of his own party after snapping his five decade long association with the Congress have become cause of concern for some regional parties.

In his first public meeting in Jammu last week after resigning, Azad made his intentions clear. He said that he is forming a new party at the national level, which will focus on key political and developmental issues. In such a situation, the entry of Azad in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir and the emergence of his new party is bound to have an impact on the overall political scenario in the Union Territories.

Other regional parties, including Apni Party, are also unhappy with the development. However, the leaders of other regional parties except Apni Party chief Syed Altaf Bukhari have not yet spoken on the issue openly. Political analyst Rashid Rahul said that Azad is an experienced politician. "His decision to launch a new political party will give voters another alternative and will also lead to an interesting contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, which was seen in 1987," said Rahul.

Following Azad's resignation from Congress last month several senior leaders of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress came out in his support. The likelihood of several political leaders switching their allegiances to other parties including the one formed by Azad till the upcoming Assembly elections is high.

According to political analysts, there has been a significant change in the mood of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and there is now little scope for ideological politics. In such a case, it depends on how Azad is able to execute his plans and woo voters.