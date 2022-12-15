New Delhi: With the landing of the 36th and the final fighter jet, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday received the delivery of all the aircraft for which it had entered into a Rs 58,000-crore deal with France's Dassault Aviation in 2016.

"FEET DRY! 'The Pack is Complete' The last of the 36 IAF Rafales landed in India after a quick enroute sip from a UAE Air Force tanker. Shukran jazeelan (means thanks a lot in Arabic)," the IAF tweeted tagging the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates for the fuel assist.

A squadron of Rafale will monitor the western border and northern border with Pakistan, while another squadron will monitor the eastern border area of India. Due to the completion of the Rafel deal, the strength of the Indian Air Force has increased especially at a time when tension and a clash has erupted at the International borders with China.

According to sources, the 36th Rafael fighter jet will soon become a part of the Air Force's Squadron. Among the India-specific enhancements, the jets included helmet-mounted sight, radar warning receivers, flight data recorders with enough storage for 10 hours, infra-red search and track systems, and towed decoys to lure incoming missiles away and missile approach warning system.

Recently, the Air Force had successfully tested long-range Meteor missile and Scalp air-to-ground missile from Rafale. A HAMMER missile has also been added to Rafael's arsenal. This missile is capable of accurate attack in short range, the official added.