Dharwad: The Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh began on Thursday in Dharwad. The meeting will start from October 28 till October 30 at Rashtrotthana Vidya Kendra, Garag, Dharwad, a statement said.

In the meeting, the present status of Sangh work, work expansion and workers development plan will be discussed. A resolution will also be passed on the recent violence on Hindus in Bangladesh. About 350 workers from all over the country, including Pranth Sanghchalaks, Karyavah, Pracharaks, Akhil Bharatiya Karyakarini Members and All Bharat Organizing Secretaries of some organisations are participating in the meeting.

At the beginning of the meeting, tributes were paid to the dignitaries who left us for the heavenly abode in the recent past which included All India Organising Secretary of Sanskar Bharti, Amir Chand, Kannada writer G. Venkat Subbaiah, freedom fighter and journalist H.S. Doreswamy, famous poet Dr H. Siddalingaiah, politician Oscar Fernandez, Swami Adhyatmanand , Swami Omkaranand , Swami Arunagiri , senior journalist Shyam Khosla, Dainik Jagran owner Yogendra Mohan Gupta, Geeta Press Gorakhpur President Radheshyam Khemka, Famous writers Narendra Kohli, Rajesh Satav, Rajya Sabha MP (Congress), Attorney General Soli Sorabji, Former Governor Jagmohan, Former Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh, Journalist Rohit Sardana, Sunder Lal Bahuguna (Chipko Movement), President of Akhara Parishad is Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, former Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Virbhadra Singh, Statement added.

The meeting will be concluded on October 30 evening. The meeting will be presided over by Sarsanghchalak (head of RSS) Dr Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah (General Secretary, the second in command) Dattatreya Hosbale offering flowers to the idol of Bharatmata.

