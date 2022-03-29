New Delhi: The Congress on Monday lamented the killing of a Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh, saying that celebrating the victory of a party is "a new low in new India". "Surely a man is free to support or oppose any political party in a democracy. To be killed for celebrating the victory of the party of your choice is the new low in new India. #Babur," Khera said on Twitter.

A 25-year-old Muslim man was allegedly beaten to death by his neighbours in UP's Kushinagar district for participating in the BJP's election campaign and celebrating its victory in the recently-held state polls. ASP Ritesh Kumar Singh on Monday said the deceased's family and their neighbours were related and had a dispute over the drainage channel. Ali, who was thrashed on March 20 in Kathargarhi, died during treatment in Lucknow, and when his body reached the village on Sunday, his family members refused to perform last rites and demanded the arrest of the perpetrators, they said.

The family agreed to perform the last rites after local MLA PN Pathak and other officials reached there and pacified the family. Reports said Ali had campaigned for Pathak, a BJP leader, during the assembly election and on the day of victory, he not only burst crackers but also distributed sweets.

PTI