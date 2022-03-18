Patna: With the nationwide discourse getting increasingly heated with regard to 'The Kashmir Files', former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday claimed that the film is a 'terrorist conspiracy'. Manjhi, tweeting out, said the film was aimed at scaring Kashmiri Pandits, rather than displaying their struggles.

"The Kashmir Files" can also be a deep conspiracy of terrorists, by showing which terrorist organizations are creating an atmosphere of fear in Kashmiri Brahmins so that Kashmiri Brahmins cannot go to Kashmir again due to fear. Terrorist connections of "The Kashmir Files" film unit members should be probed @AnupamPKher", the former CM said.

Significantly, Manjhi is a member of NDA's ally Hindustani Awam Morcha. Earlier, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi had spoken out, saying a similar film should have been made for the Godhra Riots in Gujarat back in 2002.

Also read: Omar Abdullah says Kashmir Files a 'concocted' story, loaded with 'lies'

"A film should be made about Godhra riots and it should be made tax-free. Will people who are starving to death going to watch the film? Instead, providing 5 kg of wheat and 5 kg of rice will fill up their stomachs. People do not have employment," she had said.

Meanwhile, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the director of the film, was given Y category security on Friday, in light of various reactions it evoked across India. The security detail includes 4 to 5 armed commandoes who have been deployed to guard him.