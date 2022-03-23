Srinagar: Terming 'The Kashmir Files' film based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits a piece of "fiction", Peoples Conference president Sajad Lone on Tuesday alleged the makers of such films would drown the country in hatred.

Speaking to reporters after a public meeting in Kokernag in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, Lone said such filmmakers hankered after Rajya Sabha berths. The film, directed by Vivek Agnihotri and starring Anupam Kher, has reignited a debate surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir Valley.

"This film is a fiction. I appeal to the prime minister to give him (Vivek Agnihotri) a Rajya Sabha seat, otherwise we do not know what else he will make. There is a new fashion these days, be it Anupam Kher or him, they all want to become Rajya Sabha members. The government should make them Rajya Sabha members, otherwise they will drown this country in hate and hatred," Lone said.

Accusing the National Conference (NC) of befooling people, Lone said its leaders were liars. "If I do not call them liars, what else will I call them. No assembly can challenge the supremacy of Parliament. Then, we are a union territory whose powers are with the LG, he said, when asked about the NC's promise to bring a resolution in the assembly challenging the revocation of Article 370 if elected to power in the next elections.

"The NC had passed a resolution on internal autonomy in the assembly, did it work? No. A decision has been taken by Parliament, which we do not agree with and we have gone to court. The court will now decide over it, he said. Lone said NC vice president Omar Abdullah should know that when something is sub-judice, no resolution can be passed in the assembly about it. This is the law. Earlier, addressing the gathering, Lone said, "The situation in J-K is unambiguously extraordinary. People are in pain and there is helplessness all around. The process of disempowerment that started on August 5 (2019) refuses to abate. Disempowerment has become a continuous process and is achieved incrementally with unfailing frequency.

on August 5, 2019, the Centre announced abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcation of the state into union territories. At the rally, District Development Council (DDC) member from Sagam, Mohammad Saleem Parray, joined the party.

PTI