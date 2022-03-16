Dispur: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a half-day special leave for employees in the state to watch The Kashmir Files. While making the announcement, he added that the employees will only have to inform their superior officers and submit the tickets the next day to avail themselves of the half-day leave. The announcement came after the CM himself enjoyed the movie along with all his cabinet colleagues and BJP legislators at a theatre in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Several BJP ruled states have already made the controversial movie tax-free, including Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev who recently appealed to the people of the state to watch the movie and waved off the taxes on it. The Kashmir Files, released in theatres on March 11, depicts the exodus of the Kashmiri Pundits from the Valley due to the spate of an insurgency in the 1990s. The movie is directed by filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, starring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar among others.

Meanwhile, PM Modi also endorsed the film on Tuesday, while addressing BJP's parliamentary party meeting ahead of the beginning of the day's proceedings in Parliament. He said that there are a lot of topics like the 1975 emergency or the partition on which no authentic films have been made. "The film has shown the truth which was suppressed for years. Those who tried to hide the truth are opposing the film now," the PM said.

