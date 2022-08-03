Dharamshala: Amid ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a marriage ceremony took place at the Divya Ashram Kharota in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala on Wednesday between a couple who hail from the two countries. Sergei Novikov, originally from Russia but settled in Israel, married Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka following traditional Hindu rituals.

The Indian solution Russia Ukraine duo marry following Hindu customs in Himachal Dharamshala

As visuals of the union emerged, locals were seen to have turned weddinggoers, as the two partook in dancing and jubilation with Himachali music playing in the backdrop. The two have been staying, and subsequently got acquainted, at a homestay in Dharamkot in McLeodganj throughout the last three months.

While the groom donned a red sherwani, Bremoka was seen in a traditional Indian wedding dress. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Pandit Raman Sharma, who solemnized the wedding, said, "Sergei and Elona, who hail from Russia and Ukraine respectively, had decided to get married here. We had a similar marriage about two months back. I pray to God for the couple's bright future ahead. We hope they lead a happy, prosperous life ahead."

Novikov, meanwhile, termed the ceremony 'unusual', however stating he wanted to get it right. "This is an unusual ceremony, but we wanted to do this properly in accordance with local customs", he said. After the marriage, local platters, too, were served to guests.