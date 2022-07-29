New Delhi: The Indian Embassy with effect from May 17, this year in Ukraine, has restored full operation albeit with reduced strength in consonance with the requirement, the Government informed the Lok Sabha on Friday. The information was shared by the Minister of State (MoS), External Affairs, Meenakshi Lekhi, in response to the question raised by TDP MP Srinivas Kesineni on whether the Indian High Commission in Kyiv has restored full operations.

Lekhi said that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine was temporarily relocated to Warsaw on March 13, 2022. With effect from May 17, 2022, Indian Embassy in Ukraine has restored full operation albeit with reduced strength in consonance with the requirement.

In response to another question on the stand of the Indian Government on the Russia-Ukraine war and the diplomatic efforts made by the Government to help Indians and defuse the war situation, Lekhi said, "Since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, India has consistently called for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to the violence".

She also said that India has called upon both sides to return to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, and also expressed its support for all diplomatic efforts to end the conflict. Lekhi reiterated that regarding the evacuation of Indian citizens, Prime Minister spoke to the Presidents of Russia and Ukraine on multiple occasions. Prime Minister specifically took up the issue of safe evacuation of Indian nationals, especially from Kharkiv and Sumy, she added.

"Prime Minister also spoke to the Prime Ministers of Romania, Slovak Republic and Hungary and the President of Poland to seek their support for facilitation of transit of Indian nationals through their countries", said the MoS. She also said that the External Affairs Minister was also in constant touch with his counterparts from Russia and Ukraine for similar reasons.

Lekhi said that the Foreign Secretary maintained contact with the Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine in New Delhi, while the Ambassadors in Kyiv and Moscow followed up in their respective capitals.

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in a major escalation of the Russo-Ukrainian War that began in 2014. Right after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin and reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

During that time, Prime Minister appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.