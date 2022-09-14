Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday stayed the new legal mining policy of the state government in which the term "excavation" was used to allow the extraction of minerals.

The petitioner alleged that an attempt had been made to convert illegal mining into a legal one by using a new word. Besides, the Punjab Government did not get environmental clearance for the same.

The counsel for the Punjab government assured the High Court that nothing would be done on the mining policy till the next date, after which the High Court stayed it till the next date.